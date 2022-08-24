Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.52. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 13,491 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $147,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

