Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

