Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 22,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,174. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

