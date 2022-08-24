Roundview Capital LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $339.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.26. The company has a market cap of $328.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

