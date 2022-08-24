Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 over the last 90 days.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

