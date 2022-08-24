Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 51,779 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

