Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.67. 82,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,376. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

