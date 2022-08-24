Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 4.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 73,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

