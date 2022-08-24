Rune (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Rune has a market cap of $351,898.04 and $12.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.03 or 0.00120255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00765327 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

