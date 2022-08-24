Russel Metals Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

RUS opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

