Russel Metals Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

RUS opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

