SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $877,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL remained flat at $65.24 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $65.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

