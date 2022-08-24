SakeToken (SAKE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,322.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. SakeToken has a market cap of $354,166.91 and approximately $65,322.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

