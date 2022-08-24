Salient Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,669 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Volta were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Volta by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Volta by 66.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

VLTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,660. The company has a market capitalization of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Volta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

