Savix (SVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.00

Savix (SVX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Savix has a market capitalization of $55,831.32 and approximately $60.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 161,770 coins and its circulating supply is 69,022 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.