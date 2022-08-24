Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPA SU opened at €128.06 ($130.67) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.27.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.