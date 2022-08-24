Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,049. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

