Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 5,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

