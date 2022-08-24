Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.61. 96,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,873. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

