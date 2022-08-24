Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,998. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NextDecade

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.