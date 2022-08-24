SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
LON:SEIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.60 ($1.45). 502,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.05. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,196.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
