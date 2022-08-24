Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 486,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.