Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,723. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

