Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,045 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

