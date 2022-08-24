Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.33. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

