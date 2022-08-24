Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $341.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average of $346.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

