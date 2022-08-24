Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
