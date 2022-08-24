Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.98. 69,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.