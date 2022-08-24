Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $59,004,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $168.60. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

