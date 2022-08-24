Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 232,079 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

