Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

