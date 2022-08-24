SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,130. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

