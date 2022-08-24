ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $938,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 505.48, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.48 and its 200-day moving average is $499.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

