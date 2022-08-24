Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

