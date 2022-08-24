Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 481,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 197,968 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 71,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,547. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.