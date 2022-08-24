Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 9,941 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE HES traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

