Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 20,990 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CHK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,436. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

