Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,742 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.44. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,578. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.