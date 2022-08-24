Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

