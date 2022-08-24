Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $527,213.61 and $600,208.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for about $24.47 or 0.00114301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

