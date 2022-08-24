Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $418.38 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $418.38 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00779065 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.
Shiba Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.