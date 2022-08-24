Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $418.38 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $7.19 billion and approximately $418.38 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00779065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

