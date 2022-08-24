Shield Protocol Price Tops $0.35 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $84,837.34 and $32.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.
Shield Protocol Coin Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
