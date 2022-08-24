ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,282.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWAV traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.19. 294,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $301.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.