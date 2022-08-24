Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

SCVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $638.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 207,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 277.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

