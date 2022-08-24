Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

