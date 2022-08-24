Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 67 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.