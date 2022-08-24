Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 29,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,695. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.