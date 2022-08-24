Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.29. 28,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

