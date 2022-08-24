SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $18.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.45 or 0.07697529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00165059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00617367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

