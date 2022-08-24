SIGNA Sports United Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGNA Sports United’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

SIGNA Sports United stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.