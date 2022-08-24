Signata Trading Down 10.4% This Week (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Signata has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $296.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signata has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

