Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.